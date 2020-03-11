Congo-Kinshasa: First Case of Covid-19 Confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Photo: NIAID-RML/Flickr
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 - also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 - isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.
10 March 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)
By Kinshasa

The Ministry of Public Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported the country's first case of COVID-19. Health authorities said tests found that a Congolese national, who had recently returned to Kinshasa from his residence in France had tested positive for the virus.

The DRC is one of ten countries in Africa to have confirmed a case of COVID-19. The other countries are: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia. This comes as the country's largest Ebola outbreak appears to be winding down, with no new cases of the disease confirmed in the past 21 days.

"It is sad to hear that just as the DRC appears to be near ending its worst Ebola outbreak, a new virus is threatening the health of its citizens," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa. "However, some of the readiness efforts put in place during the Ebola outbreak may help the country respond to COVID-19. WHO is here to support you, just as we continue to do in the Ebola response."

WHO has provided technical and material support to countries in Africa, including the DRC since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared to be a public health emergency of international concern. WHO has provided testing kits to the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) in Kinshasa and other national laboratories as well as training to laboratory technicians. Thirty-nine laboratories in the WHO African region can now test for COVID-19. WHO has dispatched personal protective equipment for health workers, as well as thermometers and other essential supplies for screening and handling suspect cases at airports and other points of entry.

While there is still much to learn about COVID-19, people can take actions to prevent the disease through simple, day-to-day measures. These include:

  • regular hand washing with soap and water;
  • coughing into a tissue or a bent elbow, being sure to safely dispose of the tissue afterwards;
  • maintaining a social distance of at least one metre, particularly if that person is coughing;
  • avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
  • and seeking medical attention early if a person develops a fever or cough.

Read the original article on WHO.

More on This
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
Coronavirus Has African Leaders Adopting New Greeting Style
Nigeria Disease Control Boss in 'Self-Isolation' After China Trip
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.