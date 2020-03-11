South Africa: High Court Halts Port Alfred Desalination Plant Project After Corruption Allegations

analysis

With water only available every three days and no obvious end in sight for a two-year drought in Port Alfred and surrounding towns, residents were hoping that a desalination plant could bring relief. But on Friday the Makhanda High Court granted an emergency interdict against the Ndlambe municipality, preventing it from awarding the contract because it said there were grave concerns over the tender process. The mayor and the company that won the tender all claim innocence.

According to papers before court, the losing contractor, MEB Energy, received information that a bribe had been solicited in exchange for the multi-million rand project.

Judge Judith Roberson said given the need for water by residents in the area, she will order that the matter be heard as soon as possible, but she said there were real concerns that public funds will be wasted and quality work will not be done...