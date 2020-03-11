South Africa: Covid-19 'Hysteria' Highlights Lack of Quality Science Journalism

opinion

Fake news and overwhelming amounts of information available on the internet make it difficult for South African audiences to distinguish fact from fiction and real science from pseudoscience and downright quackery.

We all know that science news reporting in the South African media does not enjoy the same status as other beats such as politics, crime, sport and business. It is hardly surprising that politicians like Julius Malema, businessmen like Markus Jooste, and convicted criminals like Nicolas Ninow, grace our lead pages more often than any scientist or researcher in South Africa.

Until now. Covid-19, or the coronavirus, has hit South African shores, along with mass public hysteria from all corners of the country. Retailers and pharmacies are battling to keep up with demand for hand sanitisers and surgical masks, as stock flies off the shelves amid increasing panic over the spread of the virus.

People are sharing fake news, unverified information and even memes about the virus on social media and confusion has become the order of the day. Calls for calm from government, international organisations and local medical professionals have fallen on deaf ears as we continue to raid pharmacies for supplies.

The coronavirus has presented the ideal...