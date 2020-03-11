South Africa: IPID Investigator Probing Former Police Chief Shot Dead

analysis

Experienced IPID investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu faced arrest and had received death threats as he pursued South Africa's then top cop, but he didn't give up.

In a week's time, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is set to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge over fraud and corruption charges involving R84-million. A culmination of years of investigation.

But Mandlakayise Mahlangu, a seasoned investigator who worked for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which has oversight over the SAPS, won't see Phahlane in court. He was shot dead on his Jakkalsdans plot during an apparent house robbery in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident, a police statement said, took place at about 3:30am, when a group of men held Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint on his plot, not far from Cullinan. The men shot Mahlangu and fled in his Nissan Hardbody NP 300 bakkie, taking some household items. Mahlangu called himself a part-time game farmer as well as an investigator.

"I am of the opinion that the robbery is just a smokescreen. I believe he was assassinated because of what he knew," says private investigator Paul O'Sullivan, who was at a time...