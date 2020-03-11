Rwanda: La Liga to Share Knowledge, Expertise With Ferwafa

Alvaro Paya, an official from Spanish La Liga's International Development, is in Kigali where he is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local football governing body (Ferwafa) and the Ministry for Sports.

In an interview with Time Sport on Monday, Alvaro said that he was happy to visit the country and looked forward to a strong partnership between Rwandan football and La Liga.

He revealed that talks are going on and the partnership will mainly focus on grassroots development and football administration as well as uprooting racism in the game.

"We want to increase the presence and awareness of La Liga in Rwanda through a mutually beneficial partnership. There is a number of areas we have noted that we can work on together," Alvaro said.

Through the partnership, Alvaro says, La Liga experts will train and guide local clubs through the process of setting up youth football programmes while trying to scout exceptional talents that can be nurtured to the level of playing in the Spanish topflight league.

Should the agreement be reached, Rwanda will be the third country in the region to seal a partnership with La Liga after Tanzania and Kenya.