Rwanda: La Liga to Share Knowledge, Expertise With Ferwafa

10 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Alvaro Paya, an official from Spanish La Liga's International Development, is in Kigali where he is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the local football governing body (Ferwafa) and the Ministry for Sports.

In an interview with Time Sport on Monday, Alvaro said that he was happy to visit the country and looked forward to a strong partnership between Rwandan football and La Liga.

He revealed that talks are going on and the partnership will mainly focus on grassroots development and football administration as well as uprooting racism in the game.

"We want to increase the presence and awareness of La Liga in Rwanda through a mutually beneficial partnership. There is a number of areas we have noted that we can work on together," Alvaro said.

Through the partnership, Alvaro says, La Liga experts will train and guide local clubs through the process of setting up youth football programmes while trying to scout exceptional talents that can be nurtured to the level of playing in the Spanish topflight league.

Should the agreement be reached, Rwanda will be the third country in the region to seal a partnership with La Liga after Tanzania and Kenya.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.