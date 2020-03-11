South Africa: Stage 4 Load Shedding Hits As Cabinet Divide On Energy Deepens

analysis

Is energy the arena of the next phase of State Capture or of a political fightback that has frustrated President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for emergency power generation and a self-proclaimed green energy revolution?

As Stage 4 load shedding hit South Africa at the same time as Covid-19 - the disease caused by the novel coronavirus - and a market rout, a Cabinet divide on the energy path to follow has widened.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's December plan (A new era in energy generation Cyril Ramaphosa 18 DEC) outlined in Daily Maverick is now more than 100 days old and no emergency power has been procured as he promised when South Africa was hit by a festive season of power cuts up to Stage 6. And neither the executive, nor the regulator, are close to amending laws to allow self-generation by companies that have a capacity of 5 GW ready but who are being held ransom by load shedding that has pushed the economy into recession.

The Cabinet is now clearly divided into two camps on the energy crisis.

On the one side are Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who want a distributed model of energy generation and transmission (and even...