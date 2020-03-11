Rwanda: Nshuti Goal Extends APR's Unbeaten Run

An early goal from striker Innocent Nshuti was enough to power league leaders APR to a hard-fought win over SC Kiyovu at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday and keep their unbeaten league campaign alive.

Nshuti, who also scored during the army side's 4-0 win over Mukura Victory Sport at Huye Stadium on Saturday, continued his goal scoring form after he converted a cross from left back Emmanuel Imanishimwe to give his side the lead after just 18 minutes into the game.

Kiyovu dominated the game in the second half and created numerous chances but the strike force of Mustapha Nsengiyumva and Robert Saba struggled to test goalkeeper Omar Rwabugiri thanks to a good Kiyovu defence that was marshaled by skipper Thierry Manzi.

Lague Byiringiro replaced injured goalscorer Nshuti, after half time, to give Mohamed Adil Erradi's side attacking options alongside Danny Usengimana but struggled to find the back of the net.

Forward Anicet Ishimwe , who came in for Djabel Manishimwe, could have doubled APR's lead in injury-time after navigating through Kiyovu's defense only for defender Derrick Mutangana to clear the ball from the striker.

The army side remain top of the table with 57 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports who beat Marines FC 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu thanks to a late strike from midfielder Ally Niyonzima to keep the Blues in the title race.

Elsewhere, Musanze beat league strugglers Gicumbi 2-0 at Ubworoherane Stadium to move three places (12th) from the relegation zone while bottom-of-the-table side Heroes held Espoir FC to a 1-1 draw in Rusizi. Gasogi also held Sunrise to a 1-1 draw to remain eighth on the league table with 29 points.

Meanwhile, the league continues on Wednesday as Bugesera hosts third-placed Police FC at Bugesera stadium while AS Kigali will look to beat Mukura Victory Sport at Kigali Stadium to move into fifth place.

Tuesday

APR FC 1-0 SC Kiyovu

Espoir FC 1-1 Heroes

Marines FC 0-1 Rayon Sports

Musanze 2-0 Gicumbi

Sunrise 1-1 Gasogi United