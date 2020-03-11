Rwanda: Nshuti Goal Extends APR's Unbeaten Run

11 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

An early goal from striker Innocent Nshuti was enough to power league leaders APR to a hard-fought win over SC Kiyovu at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday and keep their unbeaten league campaign alive.

Nshuti, who also scored during the army side's 4-0 win over Mukura Victory Sport at Huye Stadium on Saturday, continued his goal scoring form after he converted a cross from left back Emmanuel Imanishimwe to give his side the lead after just 18 minutes into the game.

Kiyovu dominated the game in the second half and created numerous chances but the strike force of Mustapha Nsengiyumva and Robert Saba struggled to test goalkeeper Omar Rwabugiri thanks to a good Kiyovu defence that was marshaled by skipper Thierry Manzi.

Lague Byiringiro replaced injured goalscorer Nshuti, after half time, to give Mohamed Adil Erradi's side attacking options alongside Danny Usengimana but struggled to find the back of the net.

Forward Anicet Ishimwe , who came in for Djabel Manishimwe, could have doubled APR's lead in injury-time after navigating through Kiyovu's defense only for defender Derrick Mutangana to clear the ball from the striker.

The army side remain top of the table with 57 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Rayon Sports who beat Marines FC 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu thanks to a late strike from midfielder Ally Niyonzima to keep the Blues in the title race.

Elsewhere, Musanze beat league strugglers Gicumbi 2-0 at Ubworoherane Stadium to move three places (12th) from the relegation zone while bottom-of-the-table side Heroes held Espoir FC to a 1-1 draw in Rusizi. Gasogi also held Sunrise to a 1-1 draw to remain eighth on the league table with 29 points.

Meanwhile, the league continues on Wednesday as Bugesera hosts third-placed Police FC at Bugesera stadium while AS Kigali will look to beat Mukura Victory Sport at Kigali Stadium to move into fifth place.

Tuesday

APR FC 1-0 SC Kiyovu

Espoir FC 1-1 Heroes

Marines FC 0-1 Rayon Sports

Musanze 2-0 Gicumbi

Sunrise 1-1 Gasogi United

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.