Tanzania: Mbowe and Co Found Guilty, to Pay Fines or Serve Five Months in Prison

Dar es Salaam — A court in Dar es Salaam has today March 10, found Chadema Chairman, Freeman Mbowe and eight other co accused guilty of the 12 counts out of the 13 that they were charged with.

All the nine were sentenced to either pay fines of at least Sh 30 million each or serve a jail term of up to five months.

Former party Secretary General Vincent Mashinji, Salum Mwalimu, John Mnyika and Ester Matiko , were found guilty of counts 2, 3 and 4. Therefore, each is required to pay a fine of Sh30 million.

On the other hand John Heche , Peter Msigwa, Halima Mdee and Ester Bulaya are all required to pay Sh40 million, whereas Party chairman Freeman Mbowe has been fined Sh70 million

This is after Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba found that prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt in 9 counts out of 13, which were counts 5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and 13 . He, however, says prosecution failed to prove their case in counts 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The charges are alleged to have been committed between February 1 and 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam.

