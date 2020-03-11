Tanzania: We Will Protect Peace, Minister Assures Zanzibar

10 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

MINISTER for Home Affairs, Mr George Simbachawene on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President Ali Mohamed at the State House, where the latter emphasized on taking serious measures to maintain peace and security as the country moves towards general elections.

During the call, Dr Shein congratulated Simbachawene for being appointed to the position, telling him that Tanzanians need to remain in peace and stability at all times.

Dr Shein and the minister discussed various matters of national interest, including the importance of engaging people in keeping Zanzibar safe for themselves and tourists, particularly tourist attraction areas, and control over illegal immigrants who sometimes turn to be a threat to the national security.

"We need to ensure our people and visitors of security," Dr Shein said as the minister promised to spare no effort in keeping Zanzibar and all areas of Tanzania safe so that people continue to focus on development programmes.

"Our role is to ensure that the existing peace and stability is maintained. Public awareness on their role in maintaining security and peace has been going on," Simbachawene said.

Earlier before the call, the minister met senior police, immigration, and NIDA officers at Kilimani.

Zanzibar is currently peaceful, but there have been complaints from tour operators about insecurity in some areas close to the beaches, where some incidents of attack and stealing from tourists have been reported.

