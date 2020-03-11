Tanzania: Balama Earns Stars Call-Up, Kapombe, Banda Re-Called

YOUNG Africans midfielder Mapinduzi Balama has earned debut call-up in the national senior team squad, Taifa Stars, as Shomary Kapombe also makes a comeback after brief early retirement.

In his squad, Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije has summoned a total of 35 players, of which, majority will feature in both the 6th edition of African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Apart from Balama, there are several other new faces in the squad, including Kelvin Kijiri (KMC), David Bryson (Gwambina), Dickson Job (Mtibwa), Said Makapu (Young Africans), Bryson Raphael (Azam FC), Reliant Lusanjo (Namungo FC), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC) and Sixtus Sabilo from Polisi Tanzania.

Central defender Abdi Banda, who features for South Africa side, Highlands Park has also been recalled in the squad for AFCON qualifiers.

Banda fell out with former Stars boss Nigerian Emmanuel Amunike.

Ndayiragije has also recalled Simba right wingback Kapombe, who was out of the team due to frequent recurring injuries before announcing his decision to pulling out of the team.

Taifa Stars will be engaged in two legged AFCON clash against Tunisia, with the first leg scheduled for March 27th in Tunis, Tunisia and the return leg will be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 30th this year.

Later, Stars will compete in CHAN tournament, which is strictly reserved for home based players, which is scheduled to kick-off from April 4th to 25th this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The country's envoys Taifa Stars have been placed in group D together with Zambia, Namibia and Guinea.

"For Taifa Stars, the timing of CHAN is like killing two birds with one stone, bearing in mind that the national team will play a two legged 2021 AFCON against Tunisia this month before their departure to Cameroon," said the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Wilfred Kidao.

"As you know, most of the players who will be picked to feature in AFCON qualifying games are the ones, who will play in CHAN finals as such, the camp to be used for the two return matches against Tunisia will be the same for the CHAN encounters," Kidao stated.

He then stressed that playing against Tunisia will be enough preparations for CHAN duels, insisting that due to minimal time available, there will be no friendly matches for Taifa Stars.

Taiga Stars full squad Robert Kissu (Gor Mahia-Kenya), Metacha Mnata (Yanga), Aishi Manula (Simba), Salum Salula (Malindi FC), Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Juma Abdul (Yanga), Kelvin Kijiri (KMC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa El Jadid-Morocco), David Bryson (Gwambina), Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union), Aggrey Morris (Azam ), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Jonas Mkude (Simba) and Said Makapu (Yanga).

Other are Abdi Banda (Highlands Park- South Africa), Himid Mao (Enppi- Egypt), Bryson Raphael (Azam), Mapinduzi Balama (Yanga), Reliant Lusanjo (Namungo FC), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union ) Salum Abubakar (Azam), Hassan Dilunga (Simba), Feisal Salum (Yanga), Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa -England), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga),