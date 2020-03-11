Tanzania: Kiyegeya Bridge Work Delights PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Tuesday he was pleased with the restoration of road transport between Morogoro and Dodoma regions after the recent cut off following the collapse of Kiyegeya Bridge.

Making his second visit of the reconstruction site within a week, the Premier commended the work to restore the infrastructure in the area that has helped ease communication between Dar es Salaam and the country's capital Dodoma.

Mr Majaliwa toured the site on March 4, this year, and was bitter with a slow reconstruction work and ordered heightened efforts from relevant authorities in collaboration with the army to make the area passable.

During his latest visit, the Premier reiterated his warning to Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) regional managers against staying at offices instead of performing their duties proficiently including regular inspection of road infrastructures --especially during this rainy season.

"I am here to see the progress of your work; I have found there is no congestion as it was last week. The temporary diversion helped assist those who were stranded for several days here," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Prime Minister told officials from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications and the Morogoro Regional Commissioner, that it was crucial to have a durable bridge.

During the inspection, Mr Majaliwa noted the presence of Morogoro regional TANROADS Manager, Mr Godwin Andalwisye whom he ordered that his position be filled by another competent person.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My decision was because of his failure to inspect the bridges in his region to know whether there are some bridges that could be faulty, such as the collapsed Kiyegeya Bridge and he had funds for both inspection and spot maintenance yet he could not perform his duties," he noted.

Responding, TANROADS Chief Executive Officer, Eng Patrick Mfugale said he was not removed because of his expertise in bridges.

"You have already issued the directives to transfer him and I am the one responsible to implement it, we are just using his expertise at the moment," he said.

When quizzed if he has already appointed another manager, Eng Mfugale admitted he was yet to pick Andalwisye's replacement.

Last Wednesday, the Premier terminated his tour in Tanga region and visited the area where he witnessed the congestion of vehicles and passengers who were stranded because of the collapsed bridge.

Also, the Prime Minister inspected the construction of the fence of the cemetery of Kola Hill where the fuel tanker disaster victims were buried.

The tanker exploded on August 10, 2019, killing 115 people, among them men were 109 and six women.

At the cemetery, he directed Morogoro Municipal administration to employ a person who will oversee all aspects of the funeral that will take place at the graveyard.

He said that a person should make sure all the graves are placed in the order and arrangement that will enable the area to accommodate sufficiently the burial of other people.