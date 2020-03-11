Tanzania: Judge Mutungi Quashes Parties' Deregistration Fear

THE Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi has rebuffed fears that his office intends to deregister some political parties during the verification exercises due to commence from next Tuesday.

Judge Mutungi made the remark during a meeting with political parties, responding to claims that there is a concealed move to revoke the registration of all parties that do not meet requirements.

He insisted the verification exercise is conducted as per the requirement of the law, urging parties not to be worried since his office is aware of some of challenges that they are facing.

"Even the law itself doesn't allow me to deregister parties in the year of general election, that can't be done now," he assured.

"The exercise will provide my office with detailed information about the political parties. From there I will be able to convince the government to make appropriate decisions for the interest of all of you," he added.

Judge Mutungi was referring to section 19 (3) of the Political parties Act of 2019 that reads: "Notwithstanding powers of the Registrar to cancel registration of a political party, the Registrar shall not cancel registration of political party if the period during which the General elections would be held does not exceed twelve months".

The verification exercise seeks to establish parties' details including the registry of their members, offices in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar and party properties with their certificates of ownership.

They will also be looking at certificates of registration, physical and email addresses of the parties, number of staffs, membership cards, bank account numbers and important documents such as their constitution, regulations as well as the Political Parties Act.

"The exercise will be held to ensure that everything is clear before going to general elections, you have to remove all the negative perceptions against the office of registrar of political parties," clarified Mr Mutungi.

During the meeting, representatives of political parties gave mixed reactions to the upcoming verification exercise with some asking for time extension so that they arrange all requirements.

The parties that asked for the extension of time were the Civic United Front (CUF), the United Democratic Party (UDP), and ADA-TADEA, while representatives from Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), NCCR-Mageuzi and ACT Wazalendo suggested that the exercise should be done after the forthcoming general elections.

They were of the view that, parties should be let free and invest more on preparations of the general elections, slated for next October.

UDP Chairman Mr John Cheyo was worried that the exercise may end up disqualifying some of the parties from participating in the general election, a view that was seconded by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, National Chairman of CUF.

"A lot will be done this year, for me I think the verification exercise can be postponed for at least three months so that we can prepare whatever is needed," he said, seconded by Prof Lipumba and Mr John Shibuda, Secretary General of ADA TADEA. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for its part said the meetings of that kind were very productive for the interest of multiparty system.

CCM's Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Dr Abdallah Juma Sadala said the party was ready for the verification exercise.

"Even now we are ready for it, the exercise is done for the benefit of the whole system, changes are necessary in everything, all we need is justice," he noted.