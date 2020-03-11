Rwanda: Cash Strapped AS Muhanga Seeks Bailout to Complete Season

11 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

In order to survive for the rest of the national football season, cash strapped AS Muhanga is seeking a bailout in order to complete the league.

Times Sport understands that the club has failed to pay wages for players, coaches and support staff for two months.

Jacqueline Kayitare, the Mayor of Muhanga district admitted the club is facing a financial predicament, but added that they are doing whatever they can in order to rescue the Southern Province based club.

"This is our club, we must come to its rescue, it's true they have financial difficulties. We are going to assist them to seek for a loan in order to complete the rest of the season," She said.

The Mayor further mentioned that the district has now offered the club two mining projects as an alternative source to raise cash.

Originally, the club is sponsored by Muhanga District, however, the sponsorship budget this season was not enough to sustain the club for the rest of the season.

Sources from the club claim, the problem also emerged because other sponsors who pledged support did not fulfill their promises.

The situation at AS Muhanga has seen the club drop from fourth position in the first round to eleventh in the second half of the league.

Out of 22 games played, they have lost ten, drawn five and lost seven.

