Zimbabwe: Jaz Hopeful of Olympic Qualification

JUDO Association of Zimbabwe technical director, Steve Pearson, says should rising judoka Christi-Rose Pretorius qualify for the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games, it will boost the appeal of the sport locally.

Judo is one of the sport codes earmarked for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.

Despite the threat being posed by the coronavirus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee encouraged athletes to continue with their preparations.

Pretorius is the only Olympic hopeful in judo for the country.

Following the cancellation of the event in Morocco where she had hoped to compete to earn points in her effort to qualify for the Games, Pretorius is now looking at competing in Russia this weekend.

"She is, I would say almost there. There is nobody in Africa that would be able to overtake her at this stage, they are too far behind her in her weight group.

"She is off to Russia this weekend.

"But there are some stiff stipulations there, I don't know if this is going to happen. But they have to have medical certificates certified three days before they travel and, on the passports, they must not have any appearance of being in certain countries like China, Italy, Iran and Japan.

"So, if they have been there, they will keep them in Russia and keep them in quarantine for two weeks and that competition will go ahead but no spectators, just the judo people," said Pearson.

In 2018 Pretorius was part of Team Zimbabwe at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

Pearson said the UK-based athlete's journey has been inspiring as she has put the country on the map.

However, he pointed out that lack of financial resources remain the biggest challenge limiting the abundant talent in the country.

"She turns heads because she is 17... she is Under-78kgs, she is a strong girl and she is fighting against 30-year-olds, 26-year-olds, tough fighters, so she is holding her own and I do believe she is a medal hopeful for 2024

"I think they have seen this young girl representing Zimbabwe, now they are thinking Zimbabwe has got a future in judo.

"So, now it's big marketing help for us (from) this young girl, she has got a lot of potential.

"We have got lots of talent here. We just don't have the finances to get them qualified, they need international exposure.

"If they keep fighting among themselves they are not going to get that further but we have got the talent," said Pearson.

JAZ president, Smart Deke, said it was sad some of the events building up to the Olympic Games were now being called off.