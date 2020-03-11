Zimbabwe: Caps to Second Players to Mambas

CAPS United will second some of their players to ZIFA Northern Region Division One side, Black Mambas, this coming season as the partnership between the two sides comes into effect.

The clubs signed a Memorandum of Understanding last year which will see them engaging in various developmental initiatives and exchange programmes.

The Green Machine, though, failed to act swiftly to tie some loose ends in the agreement.

This meant they couldn't capture former Black Mambas striker, Leeroy Ndlovu, who won the Region's Golden Boot last season after scoring 20 goals.

Those grey areas have since been cleared.

Makepekepe will be deploying some of their players, who won't make it into coach Darlington Dodo's side, to the Zimbabwe Republic Police outfit.

Dodo's squad is oversubscribed with more than 35 players training with the team right now.

CAPS United vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, confirmed the development.

"We have a large pool of players across all age-groups," he said." What we have decided to do is partner with Black Mambas.

"Some of our players will actually be playing for Mambas this coming term with our coaches also taking part in the training sessions of that team.

"We have been in this partnership since last season but it was mainly the coaches involved.

"But, this time around, we will be deploying some of our players. We need to maintain our philosophy and we have decided to do that through Black Mambas.

"It is not about giving them game time but it is about hammering unto them the club philosophy. We are grateful to Black Mambas who have agreed to partner with us."

Makepekepe could be without midfielder, Blessing Sarupinda, who flew to Portugal on Monday night.

Sarupinda will undergo a 30-day assessment with second-tier club Sporting Clube.