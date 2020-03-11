Zimbabwe: Govt Clamps Down On Uninspected Meat

11 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

THE Government has dismissed social media reports of contaminated meat on the market as false.

Efforts are however, being undertaken to intensify inspection processes to monitor meat sold in supermarkets and butcheries, a Cabinet minister has said.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri said a combined team of officials from his ministry and that of Health and Child Care was carrying out the checks.

Minister Shiri told journalists in yesterday's post-Cabinet briefing that there were reports that some abattoirs were buying cheap cattle infected with diseases such as anthrax, foot and mouth and theileriosis.

"But let me also talk about what has been coming out on social media whereby someone was broadcasting that some infected cattle were being slaughtered in Mhondoro and sold to butcheries in towns.

"We have two to three extension workers in every ward and no report has been received to that effect, especially from Mhondoro, and that now casts doubt on the authenticity and reliability of the report," said the minister.

The Government, he said, had noted the reports and directed the Veterinary Services Department to inspect the slaughter processes.

An instruction had also been issued that no cattle from disease affected areas should be sold for slaughter.

Livestock for slaughter can be accessed from other regions which are free from diseases, but whenever slaughter takes place, meat inspectors should be at the abattoirs.

Any condemned meat, which is unsuitable for human consumption, will be destroyed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.