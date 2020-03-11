Nigeria: Katsina Newmap Plants 64,000 Trees in 2 LGs

11 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Katsina State has planted 64,000 trees in Maiadua and Zango local government areas of the state as part of its ongoing degraded land reclamation projects.

Also, 5,000 seedlings were freely distributed to households to further encourage tree planting in the state.

A statement signed by the communication officer, Zaharaddeen Funtua, said the state Project Coordinator, Engr. Ashiru Mohammed, said NEWMAP will continue to distribute seedlings from time to time to help curtail desert encroachment in the areas.

"Trees promote healthy living by protecting human and animal habitats against desertification and also fruits for consumption. Apart from addressing environmental challenges, the species of trees which include neem, mango, guava, orange, cashew and eucalyptus are of economic value and would boost resources," he said.

While urging the beneficiaries to ensure they plant and maintain trees for their own economic benefit and the environment, he said the project management unit would ensure regular monitoring and supervision to enable the trees upkeep.

