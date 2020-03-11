South Africa: Ramaphosa Confident About Repatriation Mission to Wuhan

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with SA National Defence Force members to bid them well on their mission to repatriate 122 South Africans from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China.

"I have full confidence that our soldiers will execute this mission successfully. This is a task to bring back our children from China," Ramaphosa said at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of their departure on Tuesday.

He also took the opportunity to assure South Africa that the returnees are healthy.

The team will stop in the Philippines on the way to Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

Not sick

"They are not sick, and we need to make that very clear - we are not going to fetch disease-ridden people out of China. We are bringing back healthy people whose parents are all like us. They have said we would like our children to come back," Ramaphosa said.

To date, South Africa has seven confirmed Covid-19 cases relating to a group of 10 who returned from Italy on March 1.

Patient zero is a father of two from Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal.

This case was followed by a second confirmed case on Saturday - a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng who was also part of the group.

A third case was confirmed on Sunday - patient zero's wife.

The couple's children, however, tested negative for the virus.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.