Nigeria: Timeline of Ganduje and Sanusi Feud

March, 2017

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission opened an investigation into the accounts of the Kano Emirate Council headed by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II over alleged questionable expenditures of about N6 billion.

April 24, 2017

The palace gave a breakdown of how N4 billion was spent since the emergence of Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

April 28, 2017

Five northern governors brokered peace between Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi II in Kaduna.

May 10, 2017

The Kano State House of Assembly set up an 8-man committee to investigate Emir Sanusi II over alleged abuse of office and improper conduct.

May 18, 2017

The Palace said Emir Sanusi II will appear before the State House of Assembly committee if invited.

May 22, 2017

The House of Assembly suspended its investigation on the request of Governor Ganduje after the intervention of the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, ex- Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, ex- Senate President Bukola Saraki, ex-Speaker Yakubu Dogara, business moguls Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata as well as APC national leaders.

March 12, 2019

Emir Sanusi II called for calm after the Kano State governorship election was declared inconclusive and seized the opportunity to express gratitude to the then Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Wakili.

April 7, 2019

Governor Ganduje accused the then Police Commissioner Wakili of being biased against the APC.

May 2, 2019

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission invited one of the Kano Emirate's officials, Alhaji Isa Bayero, to explain some payment vouchers bearing his name from 2013 to 2017.

May 5, 2019

The Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, read a petition by Mallam Ibrahim Salisu Chambers requesting the House to create four additional emirates in the state.

May 8, 2019

The Kano State House of Assembly passed the law for the creation of four additional emirates, transmitted it to Governor Ganduje who signed it on the same day.

May 10, 2019

A Kano High Court stopped Governor Ganduje from appointing emirs for the new emirates.

May 11, 2019

Governor Ganduje presented letters of appointment to the four new upgraded emirs.

May 12, 2019

Governor Ganduje presented staff of office to the four new emirs.

June 2, 2019

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recommended the suspension of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

June 5, 2019

The Kano State Government queried Emir Sanusi II to explain within 48 hours, his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.

June 7, 2019

Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi II met in Abuja for a dialogue, which was initiated by Aliko Dangote and the chairman of Nigeria's Governors' Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

June 17, 2019

Emir Sanusi II replied the query issued to him by the Kano State government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn.

June 18, 2019

Governor Ganduje said at the Presidential Villa in Abuja that they have started 'understanding each other' with Emir Sanusi ll.

September 25, 2019

Kano State government denied allegation that it is planning to remove Emir Sanusi II after a group, the Renaissance Coalition, alleged that there were plans to transfer the emir to Bichi Emirate.

November 21, 2019

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na'Abba dissolved the four new emirates created by Governor Ganduje.

December 2, 2019

The Kano State Executive Council approved a new Emirate Council Bill, 2019, which provided for the establishment of four additional emirates in the state.

December 5, 2019

The new Kano Emirates Council Bill, 2019 creating four additional emirates was signed by Governor Ganduje after it was passed by the Kano State House of Assembly.

December 8, 2019

Governor Ganduje appointed Emir Sanusi II to chair the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

December 17, 2019

A Kano High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi turned down an application seeking for extension of an order restraining Governor Ganduje from dethroning emirs in the state.

December 19, 2019

The Kano State government demanded Emir Sanusi II to indicate his "acceptance or otherwise" of his appointment as chairman of the council of chiefs.

January 2020

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission launched a probe of Emir Sanusi II over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

February 21, 2020

A Federal High Court in Kano quashed the preliminary report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission seeking the suspension of Emir Sanusi ll.

March 2, 2020

The Kano State government directed Emir Sanusi II to immediately initiate a process of posting the four Kano kingmakers as district heads of local governments under his jurisdiction.

March 4, 2020

The Kano State House of Assembly launched a fresh probe against Emir Sanusi II over alleged violation of "some Hausa norms, culture and traditions."

March 6, 2020

A Federal High Court in Kano restrained the state's Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating Emir Sanusi II.

March 9, 2020

Ganduje dethroned Emir Sanusi.

Quotable quotes of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

On the trip to China by Kano State government officials

"We have governors, they go to China, spend one month on a tour of China and what do they come back with? MoU for debts.‎ China will lend you 1.8 billion dollars to build light rail, the rail will come from China, the trains will come from China, the engines, the labour, the driver will come from China. What do you benefit from it?"

On polygamy

"There are people who cannot afford to feed one wife but are ready to marry three wives and have more children that they cannot feed, talk less of paying for their school fees. The poverty level of the North is 80 per cent; while in the South, the percentage is 20 per cent simply because of the culture of marrying many wives and producing many children who at the end are left on the streets to beg for what to eat."

On Kano family law

"Our people are facing serious challenges in their family affairs. We have heard series of complaints where a father forced his daughter to marry someone against her wish. We have heard so many cases where people marry additional wives while they would not feed them well, cloth them well or give them good shelter."

On husbands beating their wives

"I have warned all district heads, village heads, ward heads and imams to also desist from the bad habit of beating their wives and whoever among them is reported to me to have beaten his wife will lose his title."

On ex-Governor Yari's stand on meningitis

"We are stuck with political leaders who only pretend to be Godly because sycophants always refer to people in high political office as a 'Godsent.' Paradoxically, despite being ruled by all these 'Godsents,' we have spectacularly failed to progress as a nation... His (Yari's) preposterous statement failed to take into account the fact that meningitis isn't a sexually transmitted ailment. The truth about the matter is that despite being warned of an impending outbreak, his government took no steps to prepare. Now he blames God!"

On political leadership

"It's no secret that many of our political leaders are inept and not well educated. Nigerians have learnt from experience not to expect much from them. The issues we have today such as drug abuse, Boko Haram, banditry and unemployment would be nothing compared to what we will be dealing with in the next 20 or 30 years."

On Nigeria's economy

"The country is bankrupt and we are heading for bankruptcy. What happened is that the federal government do pay petroleum subsidy, pay electricity tariff subsidy, and if there is a rise in interest rates, federal government pays. What is more life-threatening than the subsidy that we have to sacrifice education, health sector and infrastructure for us to have cheap petroleum? If truly President Buhari is fighting poverty, he should remove the risk on the national financial sector and stop the subsidy regime which is fraudulent."

On hajj stampede in 2015

"During the era of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), he permitted pilgrims who came on camels to stay in Makkah after Arafat instead of staying in Mina and sleeping at Muzdalifa. So, if the prophet could give such grace to some people, just to protect their animals, why didn't our scholars educate our people properly to avoid this untoward hardship and death? Therefore, it will be part of my recommendations to the federal government that if we cannot get accommodation close to Jamrat where the Arabs reside in Mina, then this year may be the last time we will sleep in Mina and Muzdalifa because we want to stone the devil."

On fuel subsidy

"Fuel subsidy has to go, our tax base has to be expanded, Value Added Tax (VAT) has to go up. We can't continue to have an economy in which we collect tax from oil, telecoms companies and then 60 to 70 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) does not pay taxes."