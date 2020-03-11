South Africa: Coronavirus - Ramaphosa to See Off 151 Soldiers On R25 Million Mission to Wuhan

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

President Cyril Ramaphosa will see off the team on Tuesday evening which will be repatriating the South Africans who are still trapped in Wuhan, China, following the coronavirus outbreak, the Presidency has said.

The mission would cost R25 million and included 151 members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), according to the letter Ramaphosa sent to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to inform Parliament of the deployment.

The president is legally required to write such a letter when he deploys the SANDF.

Ramaphosa wrote in the letter, dated 28 February, the soldiers would assist the departments of international relations and cooperation and health with the repatriation of the South Africans.

"The employment is from 1 March 2020 to 15 April 2020. The total expenditure expected to be incurred for this deployment is R25 000 000."

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced the government was planning to repatriate 184 South Africans from Wuhan after they expressed a desire to return, News24 reported.

They include teachers and other professionals currently working in Wuhan.

Seven other South Africans have chosen to stay in the city.

Last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize indicated the department had obtained a plane to repatriate them.

"The team will depart the country this evening from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg," read the statement from the Presidency.

Ramaphosa will be joined by Mkhize and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.