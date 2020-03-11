South Africa: Dupavillon Reflects On Proteas Debut - It Was Very Special

From the phone call to his international debut, Daryn Dupavillon had very little time to take it in, however the speedster delivered and helped the Proteas to a three-nil series whitewash of Australia.

The life-changing call came through with the 25-year-old was on the golf course and he had to rush off to the airport to join up with the team in Potchefstroom.

Dupavillon returned with figures of one for 21 in his six overs with his first wicket in international cricket being the prized scalp of Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Dupavillon will never forget his first wicket for the Proteas for a number of reasons.

"I don't normally get those types of wickets but I will definitely take it that's for sure!" he said. "To have a fellow Dolphins player and (Maritzburg) College boy (David Miller) taking the catch made it that much more special."

From the call-up to his debut, Dupavillon didn't have too much time to think about it but once he was with the side he managed to settle in well with the squad and enjoyed every minute of his time with the national team.

"It was an incredible experience for me. The guys were really good to me and made me feel very comfortable throughout my time there," he said.

"I was pretty nervous for my first over but fortunately the experience that was around me helped calm me down and after I bowled the first over I started to get more comfortable."

Dupavillon has been one of the more unfortunate players as he has had to fight his way back into the Dolphins set-up after losing his contract due to lack of game-time after a number of injury lay-offs.

"Fortunately for me, I have been able to play consistent cricket for the last two years but this call-up came as a complete shock to be honest," said Dupavillon.

"I have been there or there abouts in the Dolphins side at the moment so to be given a chance to play for South Africa has been very special.

"It's a dream come true for me after all the injuries and I honestly felt that it was a lot further away than it actually was, which is probably why the selection came as such a shock!"

Dupavillon returns to the Dolphins squad for their final round robin game of the One Day Cup before they prepare to host one of the semi-finals next week at Kingsmead Stadium.

Source: Sport24