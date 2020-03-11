South Africa: Plane to Leave OR Tambo On Tuesday Night to Collect SA Citizens Quarantined in Wuhan

10 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A flight is scheduled to leave OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night and return with 122 South Africans quarantined in Wuhan, China, amid the global coronavirus outbreak, the inter-ministerial task team handling the repatriation process has confirmed.

They are expected back in the country on Friday.

"On board the flight will be the flight crew from the aircraft company and a total of 15 officials from the Department of Health and the Department of Defence (Military Health)," the task team said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"After [a] stop-over in the Philippines, the aircraft will fly to Wuhan City. Upon arrival, the team will work with our Chinese counterparts but also the staff of our Embassy in China, screening our repatriates and checking required travel documents.

"The flight will leave Wuhan City in the early hours of the morning and land back in South Africa on [Friday]. In due course, announcements will be made about the arrival of the South Africans."

The group is made up of teachers and other professionals currently working in Wuhan where the deadly virus originated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that the government was planning to repatriate them after they expressed a desire to return, News24 reported.

At a briefing on 1 March, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outlined South Africa's plan to evacuate them.

He said those who were returning home had not tested positive for Covid-19 and would be quarantined for a further 21 days upon their arrival.

According to the task team, this would be extended should any person display symptoms thereafter.

"After the mandated quarantined period, those citizens who are cleared will be reintegrated to the communities and be reunited with their families.

"We urge South Africans to welcome these fellow citizens with warm hands as they begin to rebuild their lives in the country after what has been a very trying time for most repatriates."

On Monday, the health department announced seven people were being treated after testing positive. They were part of a group of 10 people who had visited Italy on a skiing trip.

Six are from KwaZulu-Natal, while one is being treated at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.