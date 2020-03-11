Sudan: Police Disperse ED Damazin Protest With Tear Gas

ED Damazin — Police in the capital of Blue Nile state used teargas on Monday to disperse demonstrators, which also caused property damage in Ed Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state. The authorities in South and North Darfur have taken measures to regulate flour and warned against corruption and manipulation.

Protestors told Radio Dabanga that residents of Ed Damazin demonstrated against frequent power cut and shortage of water for more than two weeks. "The police used tear gas to disperse the protestors. As a result, six houses were burned to ground," they said.

