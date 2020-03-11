Sudan: 12 Dead, Many Wounded in Darfur Violence

Beleil / Garsila — At least 12 people died, and an unspecified number of people were wounded, in an attack by herders on Dewana village in Beleil locality in South Darfur on Monday. Troops have been sent to the area to contain the situation. On Sunday, bandits intercepted three lorries in Central Darfur and severely injured one of the drivers.

Local community leader Omda Nureldin Ishag told Radio Dabanga that the violence began with a fight between a farmer and a herder on Sunday. The farmer stabbed the herder to death and then handed himself over to the local police in Beleil. "After that, the herders gathered and opened fire on Dewana village, killing 13 people. Several homes burned to the ground," he reported.

Omda Ishag said that the dead were buried in Nyala in the presence of the governor of South Darfur. "The attackers targeted not only those in the village but also some people in the surrounding farms," he added. The omda confirmed that three wounded people were transferred to Nyala hospital, while there are still many listed as missing.

'Situation contained'

In an interview with Radio Dabanga on Monday, the governor of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Mahmoud confirmed Omda Ishag's report of the incident in the village of Dewana. "Right after the attack, we decided to send security forces to the village where the violence occurred. The security forces have contained the situation," he said.

In the interview, the governor confirmed that 12 people from various tribes in the village were killed, eight bodies were buried in Nyala and four in Dewana village, while three wounded people were transferred to Nyala hospital for further treatment.

The governor told Radio Dabanga that they have formed an investigative committee to investigate the incident of Dewana village. "The committee started its investigation on Sunday," the governor said.

The governor attributed the incident to "the proliferation of unauthorised weapons" in the region. He described what happened as "contrary to any custom and tradition in Darfur". He further pledged to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

The governor also appealed via Radio Dabanga to community leaders, government officials and the people of South Darfur to cooperate with authorities to put an end to the violence in the region.

Prominent leader of the displaced people, Hasan Abusharati, described what happened as "a manifestation of deterioration of the security situation in Darfur". He urged the government authorities to arrest those responsible and bring them to justice. Abusharati called on the international community to put more pressure on the transitional government to put an end to the long suffering of the people in Darfur.

Highway robbery

On Sunday, bandits intercepted three lorries between Garsila and Bindisi in Central Darfur. One of the drivers was shot and severely wounded.

A passenger confirmed to Radio Dabanga that a group of bandits intercepted three trucks on Sunday, while on their way from Garsila to Bindisi. They opened intensive fire on one of the trucks, and severely injured the driver, Adam Adam.

