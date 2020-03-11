Sudan: Children Killed, Wounded By UXO Blast in Sudan's Red Sea State

Ageeg — Two children were killed and several others wounded on Monday when an item of unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated in a house in Ageeg locality in Red Sea state.

Activist Saleh Ahmed told Radio Dabanga: "One child was killed instantly. The other child who was severely injured died later on," he said.

He said that there was a delay in the arrival of an ambulance to take the wounded children to hospital in Tokar as "there is a chronic shortage of ambulances in both Ageeg and Tokar.

"Luckily, a police vehicle came from Tokar to Jalahanti to move the injured," he said.

Ahmed explained that there are large quantities of war remnants throughout in the locality ever since 1997." He urged the government authorities to intervene and remove the UXOs for the sake of the safety and security of the people in the area.

* Years of conflict have left war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to an elder or the local police.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.