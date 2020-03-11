Sudan: Global Voices of Support for PM Hamdok After Terror Attack

Brussels / Washington / New York / Ankara — There has been an outpouring of support by the international community for Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who survived an explosive attack on his motorcade in Khartoum North yesterday morning.

After news of the attack broke yesterday morning, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Burrell Fontelles, who recently completed a visit to Sudan, tweeted: "I was shocked to hear about the assassination attempt against PM Abdullah Hamdok. The European Union will continue to stand with Sudan to support the transition process. There is no possible step backward: the ideals of the revolution must be preserved."

The US Embassy in Khartoum stated that it "is shocked and saddened at the attack on Prime Minister Hamdok's convoy. Our sincere condolences to the victims. We continue to support Sudan's civilian led transitional government and stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people."

The US State Department noted in a statement that the USA "stands ready to support the Sudanese government" as much as it can, and it continues to closely monitor the situation.

The statement stressed that the USA "strongly supports the transitional government led by the civilians in Sudan," adding that the USA stands with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy, and equality."

A statement by spokesman Stéphane Dujarric says that the UN Secretary-General António Guterres Statement "strongly condemns the attack in Khartoum on the convoy of the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok".

The wreckage of two vehicles after yesterday's attack on the motorcade of Sudan's PM Abdallah Hamdok in Khartoum North (SUNA)

The Secretary-General reiterates that such attacks are unacceptable and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to Sudan," the statement says.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, saying: "It is important that the transitional period to continue peacefully and with stability.

The statement affirmed Turkey's "solidarity and continuation of its support to Sudan".

