Sudan: Global Voices of Support for PM Hamdok After Terror Attack

10 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Brussels / Washington / New York / Ankara — There has been an outpouring of support by the international community for Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who survived an explosive attack on his motorcade in Khartoum North yesterday morning.

After news of the attack broke yesterday morning, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Burrell Fontelles, who recently completed a visit to Sudan, tweeted: "I was shocked to hear about the assassination attempt against PM Abdullah Hamdok. The European Union will continue to stand with Sudan to support the transition process. There is no possible step backward: the ideals of the revolution must be preserved."

The US Embassy in Khartoum stated that it "is shocked and saddened at the attack on Prime Minister Hamdok's convoy. Our sincere condolences to the victims. We continue to support Sudan's civilian led transitional government and stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people."

The US State Department noted in a statement that the USA "stands ready to support the Sudanese government" as much as it can, and it continues to closely monitor the situation.

'The USA stands with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy, and equality' - Dept of State

The statement stressed that the USA "strongly supports the transitional government led by the civilians in Sudan," adding that the USA stands with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy, and equality."

A statement by spokesman Stéphane Dujarric says that the UN Secretary-General António Guterres Statement "strongly condemns the attack in Khartoum on the convoy of the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok".

The wreckage of two vehicles after yesterday's attack on the motorcade of Sudan's PM Abdallah Hamdok in Khartoum North (SUNA)

The Secretary-General reiterates that such attacks are unacceptable and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to Sudan," the statement says.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, saying: "It is important that the transitional period to continue peacefully and with stability.

The statement affirmed Turkey's "solidarity and continuation of its support to Sudan".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.