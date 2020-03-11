Sudan: Revealed - Tripartite Summit in Juba On Signing Peace Agreement.

Juba — The Southern Mediation on Sudan Peace Negtiations, on Tuesday, revealed that a Tripartite Summit including Sudan, South Sudan and Chad is expected to be held, in Juba to discuss the arrangements for signing peace agreement between the Sudanese parties.

The Chief Mediator in the Sudanese Peace talks, Tot Galwak who met, Tuesday, the President of the Republic of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Member of the Sovereign Council, member of the Government Negotiation Team, Lt-General, Shamseddin Kabashi said peace in Sudan became reality.

He pointed out that the Government of the Republic of South Sudan is currently, preparing for the peace celebrations with the participation of IGAD-member states, Chad and a number of Arab countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE.