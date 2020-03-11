Sudan: Defence Minister Calls On U.S. to Support Sudan in Combating of Terrorism

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer, has appreciated condemnation of the American side and the local, regional and international communities' condemnation to the terrorist operation against the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, affirming that this terrorist attack was unprecedented in Sudan and violated the lofty Sudanese values and ideals.

He said during his meeting Tuesday with an American delegation, headed by the US Assistant Secretary of Treasury that like such incidents raise the concern with the strengthening of partnerships to combat terrorism and money laundering, stating that Sudan looks forward to enhance this role with the United States.

The Minister of Defence has briefed the delegation on dimension of the great challenges facing the country for achieving the Sudanese revolution's goals.

He stressed that the transformation process is moving ahead through the efforts of all parties for implementing the democratic choice.

He urged the United States to remove the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and to help Sudan in addressing the Sudanese economic crises.

