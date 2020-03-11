Sudan: National Plan to Implement Security Council Resolution 1325 Approved

Khartoum — A joint meeting of the ministerial sectors in the Council of Ministers headed by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, Tuesday approved the national plan to implement Security Council Resolution No. (1325) concerning (Women, Security and Peace for the period 2020-2022) prior to submitting it to the Council of Ministers.

The Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Omer Mahgoub, said that the plan aims to enabling the Sudanese women to participate effectively in preserving peace and security in the country through their participation in the democratic transition process, indicating that the plan will contribute to providing development and reconstruction in war-affected areas, empowering women economically and enhancing their role in the productive process and the achieving of social justice.

She indicated that the formulation of the plan is considered a great success and strongly demonstrates the Sudanese state's commitment to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

She pointed out that the plan is in line with Sudan's international obligations to promote and respect human rights and women, especially in justice, equality and participation, adding that the methodology for preparing the plan was carried out in consultation with the women, legal, and human rights civil society institutions and the concerned international institutions in this regard.