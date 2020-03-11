Sudan: Southern Mediation - Rew Regulations Set for Negotiations

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The South Sudan Mediation team for the Sudan's peace negotiations affirmed in Juba that it has taken strict new methodology and regulations for the peace negotiations in order to be able to complete the remaining files during the month specified period.

The member of the Southern Mediation Committee, Dr. Du Matouk, noted in a press statement Tuesday at the Palm Africa Hotel in Juba, following the end of the two negotiating sessions for the Darfur track on the power proposal, he noted that today is the first day of the extension in which we decided to end the negotiation within a month, and we started the implementation of a new system and methodology of moving files at one time, indicating that the negotiation focused on the Darfur track and the track of the two areas, stressing that the discussions went well.

He indicated to the work in the compensations file in its final form,pointing to the closer understanding between the two parties, hoping to reach agreement during the specified four days period.

Regarding the compensations for the displaced persons he noted to the great understanding of these issues by the parties, pointing out that a negotiation session held on two the areas focsed on simple details related to the economic issues and the rates of revenues, and the state share in the national revenues, assuring trust on reaching agreement during the specified period.

