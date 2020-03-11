Sudan: Leaders of Armed Struggle Condemn Assassination Attempt

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk received, on Tuesday, telephone calls from the leaders of Armed Struggle including Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr.Al-Hadi Idriss, Commander, Abdulaziz Al-Hilo, Chairman of the People's Movement, North, South Kordofan, Commander, Malik Aggar, Chairman of the People's Movement, Blue Nile and his Deputy, Yasser Arman, condemning the terrorist attack on the Prime Minister's motorcade.

