Sudan: Leaders of Armed Struggle Condemn Assassination Attempt

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk received, on Tuesday, telephone calls from the leaders of Armed Struggle including Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr.Al-Hadi Idriss, Commander, Abdulaziz Al-Hilo, Chairman of the People's Movement, North, South Kordofan, Commander, Malik Aggar, Chairman of the People's Movement, Blue Nile and his Deputy, Yasser Arman, condemning the terrorist attack on the Prime Minister's motorcade.
