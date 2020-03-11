Gambia: Is GRTS Equipped to Serve the Nation?

10 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambian population has reached the information age. From Banjul to Koina the young and old possess mobile phones and are accessing information as never before. No part of the country is isolated from the information revolution.

Source of information is however very important. One would have thought that the national broadcaster would take the lead in disseminating relevant information to the Gambian population in particular and the world at large. It is not uncommon to find families gazing at the GRTS screens when news items from the national assembly are being broadcast. This confirms that the national broadcaster should focus on what is happening at the national assembly where the representatives of the people are supposed to look after their daily lives.

Democracy cannot be strengthened without the active participation of all the people irrespective of where they are in the country. The legislative, judicial and executive arms of the state must perform if there is public awareness and public concern. The key to strengthening our institutions lies in raising the public awareness of our people. We hope the public broadcaster will take note and equip itself adequately to serve the public good.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.