Gambia: More Donations Received for Basse Market Fire Victims

10 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty/Kebba Touray

The Forest Users' Association of the Gambia (FUA/G) have donated D150,000 to the victims of the Basse Market fire incident.

A Gambian based in Germany has also donated 550 Euro to the Basse Market fire victims. Both donations were presented to the Governor of the Upper River Region (URR) on Thursday 5th March 2020, who received them on behalf of the Disaster Management Agency (DMA).

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Basse Market grounds, the Chairperson of the Association Lamin Barrow expressed grief and shock over the destruction of the market. He said the fire outbreak has caused an adverse negative impact on the lives of the affected victims and that the amount given was their quota to the fire disaster victims.

"We are here today to respond to the call of the victims and the authorities and to give our quota as concerned citizens, to victims of the Basse Market because this is a national issue," Lamin Barrow said.

He promised to provide the necessary wood and timber which will be urgently needed during the reconstruction process; that there cannot be any meaningful construction in the absence of timber. He assured the Governor of providing timber for the re-construction process of the market.

URR Governor Fanta B.S. Manneh presented the two Cheques to the Regional DMA Coordinator.

