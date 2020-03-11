Sudan: PM Extends Thanks to All Who Supported Him Against Assassination Attempt

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk has expressed his sincere thanks and appreciations to all who issued statement, arrived or contacted him in support against the failed assassination attempt that have targeted his convoy on his way to office Monday morning.

The PM Press Secretary noted in a press statement he issued Monday that, what happened today, a loser bombing and a treacherous terrorist attack, was not targeting the Prime Minister in person, but rather the project of change that for what the Sudanese people sacrificed precious ownerships, and that the Prime Minister is a loyal soldier in a great nation, which have crowded to defend their change project through an aspiring revolution. The statement went to say that the people have lined up to say its word after news of the failed attempt broke that the prime minister's convoy was targeted with bombing and bullets by sinful criminal forces, stressing that there is no going back, and that change is an inevitable option.

The PM Press Secretary indicated that the PM Dr. Hamdouk extending his sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who contacted him in solidarity and support after the assassination attempt that have targeted his convoy on his way to office Monday morning.

Al- Burag said that Prime Minister Hamdouk has extended thanks and appreciations to the sisterly and friendly head of states , all the peace and security lovers of nations and the state's governments in the world, especially those who expressed their support and condemnation to the attempt to the Prime Minister and to the government and people of the Sudan.

The statement indicated solidarity of the Sudanese people on face of the treacherous forces and terrorists.

Al -Burag noted that the Prime Minister has extended special thanks to the governments and peoples' of : Federal Germany, France, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the state of South Sudan, Egypt, Qatar, Somalia, Chad, Canada, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, he also extended thanks to the African Union, the UNAMID, the United Nations Organization, the European Union, and the all international and regional organizations that have contact to get assured on the health of the Prime Minister, and to express support to the Sudan.

The Prime Minister has also extended thanks and appreciations to the Sudanese Armed Movements, and the Sudanese political forces who have clearly expressed their stance against the terrorist forces that work to hinder the democracy change for which the Sudanese people have sacrificed the blood of its sons and daughters.