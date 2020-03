Khartoum — The United Nations Organization Secretary-General, António Guterres, issued a statement in which he strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, whose convoy was attacked on Monday in Khartoum.

The UN's Secretary-General indicated that the UN condemns the attempt and demanded that the perpetrators be arrested and tried.

The statement said that the Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations, and its unwavering support for Sudan.