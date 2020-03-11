Sudan: Turkey Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Hamdouk

Khartoum — Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned in a statement attempt of assassination that targeted the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk. The statement said it was important that the transitional period to continue peacefully and with stability. The Turkish Foreign Ministry' statement affirmed Turkey solidarity and continuation of its support to Sudan.
