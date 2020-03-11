Sudan: SPA - Aggression On PM Motorcade Targets the Revolution

Kadugli — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in South Kordofan State has described the aggression on the motorcade of Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk as targeting the Glorious Sudanese Revolution and an attempt by the forces of darkness to kill the dreams of the Sudanese people for comprehensive peace and the state of the rule of law.

The SPA reaffirmed in a statement it issued determination to continue completing the structures of the transitional authority, protecting the transitional period and ensuring continuity in the path of peace and democratic transformation, calling for speedy signing of the peace agreement and the transition to a new stage in the national construction process.