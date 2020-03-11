Sudan: SPA - Aggression On PM Motorcade Targets the Revolution

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in South Kordofan State has described the aggression on the motorcade of Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk as targeting the Glorious Sudanese Revolution and an attempt by the forces of darkness to kill the dreams of the Sudanese people for comprehensive peace and the state of the rule of law.

The SPA reaffirmed in a statement it issued determination to continue completing the structures of the transitional authority, protecting the transitional period and ensuring continuity in the path of peace and democratic transformation, calling for speedy signing of the peace agreement and the transition to a new stage in the national construction process.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.