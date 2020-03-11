Sudan: American Administration Condemns Attempt to Assassinate Hamdock

The United States of America issued a statement condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the attack that took place on Monday on the motorcade of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk.

The USA State Department noted in the statement that the United States "stands ready to support the Sudanese government" as much as it can, and it continues to closely monitor the situation.

The statement stressed that the United States "strongly supports the transitional government led by the civilians in Sudan," adding that the United States of America stands with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy and equality.