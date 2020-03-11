Sudan: Economist Draws Roadmap for Production Increase

Khartoum — Professor of Economics at Bahri University Dr Yasser Al-Sedik has proposed a roadmap to increase production at the vital sectors that form the backbone of the country's economies such as agriculture, industry, and minerals to reach the targeted economic recovery.

Dr. Al-Sedik pointed out in a statement to SUNA that the main axes of the roadmap include immediate cancelation of direct and indirect fees that are imposed on these sectors at least for reasonable period besides direction of all the state's resources to support them to effect the required growth rates.