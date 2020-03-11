Sudan: TOT Workshop On Human Rights Concludes Session

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A workshop on training of trainers (TOT) for activists volunteers in field of human rights, organized by Sudan Volunteers Organization for Human Rights and Development, concluded session yesterday.

The workshop, which was attended by 25 participants, was part of a project to build the biggest network for volunteers and activists in the field of human rights.

Secretary General of the organization Mohamed Baha-Eddin said in statement to SUNA that the workshop tackled a number of agreements of human rights concerning various sectors of the society such as children, women and persons with disabilities.

Read the original article on SNA.

