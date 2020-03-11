Sudan: Al - Sessi - Hamdouk Assassination Attempt Alien Behavior

Khartoum — The Chairman of al- Nahda Alliance, Dr. al- Tegani al- Sessi, has described the assassination attempt on Prime Mminister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk as an alien behavior to the Sudanese community and the political practice since independence.

In statement to SUNA, al- Sessi considered the a attempt as a serious precedent that demands condemnation, calling on the Sudanese community to be vigilant and to miss the proponents of disunity the opportunity, calling for unity over a comprehensive national vision that ends the state of polarization in the country.