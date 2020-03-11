Sudan: UNHCR to Arrive Country Tomorrow Wednesday

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Mr. Filippo Garandi, is expected to visit the country tomorrow Wednesday.

The visit of the UN's official comes in response to an official invitation from the transitional government, during which he is scheduled to meet the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will visit North Darfur State to inspect the refugees' and displaced persons camps and to determine their conditions and the conditions of the returnees.

The Refugees' , caretaker, Commissioner, noted that the High Commissioner for Refugees will meet during the visit a number of the transitional government ministers, on headed of them the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Finance Minister.

He added that the visit comes to help and protect the refugees, and it is an appropriate opportunity for the support of Sudan which is currently hosting a large number of refugees from the neighboring countries in addition to the internally displaced persons.

