Sudan: FFC in Abyei Shows Solidarity With Hamdouk

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fula — The Forces of Freedom and Change in Abei Locality, In west Kordofan State, showed solidarity with the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk by organizing a mass rally before the Locality's Head-office Tuesday condemning attempt to assassinate him.

The FFC indicated that what the Prime Minister was subjected to was apparent attack on democracy and targeting of the revolution.

Spokesman of FFC in Abyei Hussein Al-Haj Bakar who addressed the gathering denounced the attack against the Prime Minister , considering it as targetting against the free nations.

He disclosed that the revolution is continuing to achieve its goals and demanded trial of leaders of the defunct regime and bringing the corrupts to justice.

Abyei Locality's Executive Director Al-Hadi Adam Al- Taher condemned the assassination attempt with all possible terms , saying this act would make the Sudanese people stronger and more powerful.

He urged all to be united to overcome this delicate stage of Sudan history.

