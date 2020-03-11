Nigeria: No Special Treatment for Kalu, Dariye, Nyame, Metuh in Kuje Prison - Controller

Controller, Federal Capital Territory Command, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mustapha Atta, says the service is not giving high profile to inmates at the custodial centre in FCT special treatments.

He said this yesterday during a media parley at the FCT Command of NCoS to explain the contents of the 2019 Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

High profile persons at Kuje Custodial Centre include a former National Publicity Secretary of the People's Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh; a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame; a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye and a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu.

But reacting to allegations that high profile inmates were getting preferential treatment, Atta said the allegations were not true.

He said: "All inmates in the [Kuje] custodial centre are treated equally by our personnel. There is no preferential treatment given to anyone.

"The only thing I know is that some Awaiting Trial inmates, who prefer to eat food cooked from home, are allowed to do so. However, this privilege is not extended to convicted inmates."