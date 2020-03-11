Liberia: Zeogar Wilson's Reckless and Irresponsible Attacks On Nimba County

opinion

A Nimba Citizen's Response -- Part One

Background

Certainly, there are individuals in the George Weah's led government who relentlessly continue to make derogatory, reckless and irresponsible statements against others. One does not need to be a rocket scientist to ascertain such fact. Periodic verbal attacks against citizens from the headquarters of the CDC are songs on Liberian radios and social media. The Ministry of Information seems also to be deficient and disoriented in defending the government as often, it is found to be reckless and irresponsible in some of its opinions. It is alleged that almost all who claim to speak in the name of CDC may have a twisted mind, thinking and illogical analysis. Case in point, Zeogar Wilson, the Minister of Youth and Sports outlandish attack against the people of Nimba County speaks to the fact that George Weah's led government is infested with individuals who are reckless and irresponsible in their utterances. The purpose of this article is twofold: first, debunk Zeogar Wilson's claims of hooliganism against Nimba County and second, argues that Zeogar's statement was reckless and irresponsible of a government's minister.

Discussions

In the just ended County Meet which ended in stalemate as a result of criminality on the part of the umpire, Zeogar Wilson, the Minister of Youth and Sports accused the people of Nimba County of being hooligans. What Nimba County did on the field of play to warrant such charge is yet to be soundly, reasonably and logically explained. The charge in question without evidence clearly indicates the unsophistication, naivety and ineptitude of Minister Wilson. The fact of the matter was that Team Nimba realized that the direction the game was unfolding was unfair and if continued on the field of play, might end in confusion. In avoiding such perceived confusion, the Team and its officials decided to leave the field. Impartial and sound Liberians on the field that day are witnesses to Nimba County's decision. Not a single Nimba County's player or official engaged in any form of vandalism; Nimba County's players and coaches peacefully and quietly left the field. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Zeogar Wilson with concealed notion and prejudice described the people of Nimba County as hooligans. Whether Zeogar fully understood the meaning of hooligans is yet to be determined. Be as it may, it seems to us that Minister Zeogar Wilson during the press conference in which he described the people of Nimba County as hooligans might not have been in the right state of mind. The Minister's abrupt unbecoming action against Nimba County without any evidence of vandalism compelled me to questions the state of mind of Zeogar Wilson: we ask, was the minister under the influence of a narcotic substance? Are there records of illegal drug use? Was he inebriated? Has he ever been diagnosed with any form of mental disorder? Is he on any medication to enable him function properly without which he becomes disoriented, incoherent, hallucinated and paranoia? We asked these questions because no one in their right state of mind will attack a peaceful, generous and loving people like Nimba County without tangible evidence. Something is intellectually wrong with Zeogar Wilson's comprehension and analysis.

Zeogar's confused and convoluted response

When Zeogar Wilson described the people of Nimba County as hooligans and seeing the level of criticisms against him, he summersaulted and denied ever addressing the people of Nimba County as hooligans. In his distorted, confused, convoluted, elementary and twisted response, Zeogar claimed that the reference made with respect to hooliganism was mainly directed at the players and coaches of Nimba County and not the entire County. Here again, the unsophistication, naivety and ineptitude of the Minister in question is clearly seen. Claiming that he was referring to players and coaches and not the County as a whole is one of the worst, confused and half-baked explanations I have ever seen and heard. We maintain: Zeogar Wilson, you are damn wrong and your explanation is imbued with serious limitations, flaws and fallacies.

Remember this: those players and coaches in question are citizens of Nimba County and hired by the people of Nimba County to represent the County during the County Meet. During the tournament, whenever players and coaches appeared, they did so under the flag of Nimba County. In other words, they were Nimba County's representatives in every aspect of the game. In this sense, whatever happens to them whether good or bad under that Nimba County's flag happens to the entire County. Therefore, it seems, sounds nonsensical and absurd to deny the claim of Nimba County being attacked. Zeogar Wilson's action against Nimba County and George Weah's silence does not speak well of George Weah and his government. We made these claims for two reasons: Zeogar Wilson as a minister of Youth and sports has set an ugly precedent to the young people of Liberia. We expect a minister of youth and sports who is responsible for the all the young people in this Republic to be a person of a good moral character. Such minister's word should be descent and uplifting and if on the other hand, it turns out to be unbecoming, it brings cultural miseducation, shame and ignominy to such an entity. This is the case with Zeogar Wilson as a minister of Youth and Sports. Under the doctrine of reciprocation, our people could have equally lavished insults on him; we refused because our good characters dictate and deter us from doing so. In the words of former Vice President Boakai, "because of mosquitos, one cannot burn his own house." In the same way, because of Zeogar's reckless, irresponsible and uniformed utterance against the people of Nimba County cannot push us against our will to violate our own ethics. We simply say his statement against Nimba County was reckless, irresponsible, uninformed, a shame and a disgrace as a government minister. We condemn it in the highest term possible.

We surmise Zeogar Wilson may have something under his sleeves against Nimba County. Here again, Zeogar who was once a goalie, not even a good goalie compare to legend Peewu Bestman, we thought may still have ideas on the game. Here again is another blunder by Zeogar. Our Coach, though worked for Nimba County during the County Meet, works directly under the LFA and by extension, FiFA. This old footballer suspended the Coach for two years without the acquiescence of LFA and FIFA. Even if LFA is influenced to uphold Zeogar's decision against the Coach because of government's intrusion, FIFA as an independent, and trusted international Body, will ensure justice. Since the County Meet is under the supervision of the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs, though illegitimate, their decisions should have remained in the confine of the County Meet and not beyond. LFA and FIFA are different terrains. In fullness of time, FIFA will address the issue of the suspension. Zeogar's action reminds me of George Weah's continuous violations of established laws and protocols.

George Weah's silence

Another fact that we find quite disturbing is the silence of George Weah. George Weah as we all know often complains of being insulted either on radio or on the social media. Some of us, though, disagree with the form and manner in which he governs as a president, oppose the President of a nation from being directly or indirectly insulted. We are taken aback for George Weah to remain mute when his appointee publicly insulted and attacked the people of Nimba County. We surmise that the silence of George Weah is an indication of his approbation. His silence may equally be a direct or indirect invitation to provoke the people of Nimba County. It is alleged that on the order of President Weah, the Mask Dancer and officials of Nimba County were denied from entering a particular gate yet allowed Grand Kru Team to pass such entrance. It was after Grand Kru has passed the gate in question, that Nimba's mask dancer and officials were allowed to pass. We say to George Weah and his surrogates: do not mess with Nimba County.

Conclusion

We condemn in the highest terms Zeogar Wilson's attacks on Nimba County. We conclude that the form and manner the final between Nimba and Grand Kru was conducted was indicative of the failure of George weah's administration. The County Meet is intended to unite the Country. From all indications, the spirit and intent of the County Meet were defeated when George Weah and his surrogates failed to demonstrate real sportsmanship. This is the first time in the history of the County Meet where the leadership of the Country miserably failed. Be as it may, Zeogar Wilson's attack on Nimba County together with George Weah's silence to correct the wrong, clearly speaks to the fact that this George Weah may have something under his sleeves against the people of Nimba County. This is a lesson for the people of Nimba County to be cognizant of transactional politicians because it was through transactional politics that Prince Johnson sold George Weah to the people of Nimba County.We expect our elected leaders to address the action of Zeogar against the people of Nimba. In the cause of the People, the Struggle Continues!!!

About the author: Kadiker Rex Dahn holds a PhD in Historical, Philosophical and Social Foundations of Education from the University of Oklahoma. He once served as a Deputy Minister of Education and Deputy Director General, National Commission on Higher Education. He is a member of the North America Scholar Consortium, Membership with the Highest Honor. Contact: [email protected]