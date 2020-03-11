Gambia: Man Sentenced to 3 Years Imprisonment With Hard Labour

9 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrate's Court has last week sentenced a man to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour. Omar Saidy was first arraigned on 26th July 2019 with a single criminal count of obtaining money by false pretense e contrary to section 288 of the Criminal Code. Saidy denied culpability but he was found guilty by Magistrate Janneh-Njie.

Inspector F.A. Sanyang appeared for the Inspector General of Police while the convict (Saidy) represented himself. The Magistrate after summarizing the history of the case, handed down the sentence which include compensation for a sum of two hundred thousand dalasis (D200, 000) to the community of Kuloro in accordance with section 142 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The prosecution during the trial called several witnesses from the community of Kuloro in the West Coast Region to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt. The presiding magistrate when handing down the sentence ordered the selling of the convict's vehicle with registration number BJL 9208 R to compensate the two hundred thousand dalasi falsely taken from the villagers in default to serve additional one year imprisonment. Witnesses who testified in the case stated that the convict once visited Kuloro village and joined the village's congregational prayers after which he announced in the mosque that he worked with an Arab Agency that gives Tobaski rams for people at a cheaper price. Witnesses told the court that the convict asked them to raise about two hundred thousand dalasis and the agency would facilitate rams to all of them. They said the convict told them that the Imam of their mosque and the village head may get rams free of charge adding that witnesses said the said sum was quickly gathered and given to the convict who was never seen afterwards. They told the court that they came to Kombo in search of the convict until he was found with his vehicle BJL 9208R at Westfield where he was arrested.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.