Liberia/Cape Verde: Liberia Win 3rd-Place in WAFU Women's Tourney, Defeat Cape Verde 1-0

10 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Liberian players in a jubilant mood after winning the bronze trophy (Photo: LFA)

Liberia's senior women national team could not return empty-handed from the just ended WAFU Zone A Women's Tournament held in Sierra Leone.

A lone goal from striker Angeline Kieh helped Liberia finished as a Third-Place winner in the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Cape Verde at the Wusum Stadium on Saturday, March 7.

Striker Kieh grabbed her second goal in the tournament after she shot home a through ball from midfielder Francisca Howe in the 59th minute to give the bronze.

Midfielder Howe was awarded Player of the Match due to her performance during the game.

Coach Robert Lartey made a single change in his starting lineup by reintroducing forward Pauline Agbostu, who was later replaced in the second half by Lucy Kikeh.

Prior to the match kick-off, there was optimism from Liberians and the players themselves that the female Lone Star was going to clinch the bronze trophy.

"Thank you Liberians, for your amazing support and prayers during the just ended WAFU ZONE A Women's tournament. We are a small nation in terms of sport but very resilient and impactful under Mustapha Raji's regime. Although we promised to bring the trophy home, nevertheless we still brought home the bronze medals by winning the 3rd place and that is another great achievement for our country, Mama Liberia. I truly appreciate everybody for their support and endorsement along with the players' endurance on the pitch with their undying strength. For those who came from far and near to cheer us, I'm grateful to you all," lone goal scorer Angeline Kieh wrote on social media.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie (L) presenting the Player of the Match award to midfielder Francisca Howe (Photo: LFA)

"Congratulations Team Liberia for winning the third-place match against Cape Verde in the WAFU Zone A Women tournament. A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. We are grateful to you, the LFA, stakeholders, & the Technical staff for a job well done," said G. Andy Quamie, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister.

Meanwhile, Senegal, who defeated Liberia 2-1 in the semifinals, emerged winners of the tournament after comfortably defeating Mali 3-0 in the grand finale.

