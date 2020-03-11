Somalia: UN Somalia Boss Meets Puntland Leaders

10 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Progress and remaining challenges related to Somalia's national priorities for 2020 - including debt relief, holding 'one person, one vote' elections, strengthening security and finalizing the federal constitution - were among the topics covered today in a meeting of the leadership of Puntland State and the United Nations envoy to Somalia.

"I also shared the international community's real concern about the risks posed by the current political impasse between the Federal Government and Federal Members States - it is the view of the United Nations that Somalia's leaders must urgently come together, in a spirit of national unity, to overcome differences and find consensus on how best to move forward, in the interest of the Somali people," the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, said.

The UN official was speaking after meeting with Puntland's President Said Deni in the state capital of Garowe, while on one of his regular visits to Somalia's Federal Member States, during which discusses local and national issues with state leaders.

"President Deni informed me of plans to hold, in the coming week, a Puntland-wide, inclusive consultation to discuss issues of importance to Puntland and the nation," Mr. Swan said. "I look forward to learning of the outcome of this initiative."

Their talks also touched upon local efforts on economic development, democratization and security, including the new Puntland Development Plan - on which the United Nations team in Puntland has been engaging and looks forward to further support - as well as the work of the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission, which ties into the Puntland Government's moves to implement its commitment to democratization and holding local elections.

The issue of recurrent violence in Sool and Sanaag was also covered in the discussions, particularly the need to bring an end to it and create space for peacebuilding activities, and ensure the necessary conditions to allow the United Nations to expand its support to the local population.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
Will Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Help South Africa Out of Recession?
Sudan Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.