Sudan: IGAD Condemns Assassination Attempt On Prime Minister Hamdouk

10 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Djibouti — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, has condemned in the strongest terms the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, the Chairman of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Governments.

The Executive Secretary of IGAD conveyed in statement, Monday, his relief that Prime Minister Hamdouk was unharmed in this appalling incident of the car bomb attack on his official convoy at the Cooper Bridge in the capital Khartoum Monday, calling for an immediate and speedy investigation in order to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

The Executive Secretary indicated in the statement that the incident seeks to reverse the people-driven democratic gains that have been witnessed in Sudan, emphasising that the "interests and the aspiration of the people of Sudan will reign over all acts of terror".

He further added that all parties must adhere to the continuation of open, comprehensive and inclusive political dialogue as the only avenue to ensuring long-term stability, peace and prosperity.

The statement asserted the IGAD call upon the international community to stand with the people and the government of Sudan by extending the requisite political, diplomatic and material support during this transitional period to ensure that the foundations of peace, security and stability are firmly established as the people of Sudan chart the path to their future.

