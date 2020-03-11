South Africa: R4 Million Plan to Clear Dumpsites After Death of Children

11 March 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Chirume

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has launched a project to clear all illegal dumping sites in the metro following years of complaints from residents.

Four children died in January in NU30 Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, after they ate food picked up at a dump site near their shacks.

Asive Rhwayibana,11, her brother, Alizwa, 5, Alunamda Mqawu, 3, and his sister, Zintle, 11, died at the Motherwell Community Health Centre. Asiphile Grootboom, 7, was briefly admitted to the clinic and released.

Residents blamed the municipality for the deaths accusing it of failing to provide a dumping site in the area. They also said the municipality should build playing grounds for children to use. The municipality in turn blamed residents for illegal dumping.

Executive Mayor Marlon Daniels said in a statement this week that he had set aside R4 million to clear all illegal dumping sites in the metro.

"The project is aimed at not only at the elimination of illegal dumping, but also the creation of a healthy environment for children and an environment conducive to economic activity, while creating job opportunities in the process," said Daniels.

He said the R4 million would create jobs.

Mayor Daniels said, "This project will see the recruitment of approximately 300 Extended Public Works Programme workers, the hiring of additional fleet and the employment of enforcement officers."

Luyanda Kondlo, a community leader in Ramaphosa informal settlement, where there is illegal dumping, said the programme was long overdue.

"The municipality should have done this programme long ago, not wait for the death of the children. They should be clearing these dumping sites often. We usually burn our waste at night because the municipality does not collect it."

"This should not only be a four-month programme but a long lasting one," said Kondlo.

Michelle Booysens from Wells Estate said the municipality should secure the dumping sites. "It is a welcomed move but the sites should be secured to prevent children and animals from entering them."

"I have had a bad experience with people dumping right close to my yard. The municipality should enforce by-laws and prosecute perpetrators who dump in the open," said Booysens.

Daniels said, "The four-month project will also include an intensive awareness drive and enforcement in areas where illegal dumping is a specific challenge."

"On completion of clearing an illegal dumping site, strict monitoring will be done, while more waste bins will also be placed in strategic areas." He said some of the illegal dumping sites would be transformed into playing parks for children.

Police spokesperson captain Andre Beetge said the results of the autopsy on the dead children had not yet been sent back to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town.

